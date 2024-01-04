SXM DOET Project Registration and Funding Application Deadline Extended

~New Deadline is January 12 th , 2024~

The SXM DOET team would like to inform all community organizations that the project registration and funding application deadline has been extended until Friday January 12th, 2024. “Initially, we had a deadline of January 5th, however, due to the holidays and many key persons being on vacation, we decided to extend the deadline for an additional week.”

This year’s deadline is earlier than previous years due to the project management team wanting

to ensure that all registered projects and financial applications can be reviewed, adjusted (if need

be) and approved for the disbursement of funds to take place by February 2024. “We hope that

this adjustment will overall assist project coordinators better to ensure they are able to purchase

all materials in a timely manner,” the project management team mentioned. Although the

deadline has been extended by a week, this new deadline will be adhered to in order to reach the

above-mentioned goal.

Community organizations such as non-profits, schools, sports and social clubs, and churches, to

mention a few, can register their SXM DOET project(s) and apply for funding via

www.sxmdoet.com. Once registered, organizations can apply for up to $650 in funding towards

completing their project(s) during SXM DOET 2024.

This year, SXM DOET is scheduled for March 15 th and 16 th , and marks the 10th year anniversary

of the largest volunteer initiative on Sint Maarten. It is executed by Be The Change Foundation

(BTC) and funded by the Oranje Fonds. It is the largest volunteer initiative in the Dutch

Kingdom whereby foundations, associations, schools, and other NGOs host various projects that

require the assistance of volunteers.

For the 2024 registration period, the project management team has added “Early DOETi” to

promote early registration. Early DOETi gives special SXM DOET branded goodies to the first

10 volunteers of the first 10 organizations that have fully registered their project before the

deadline. The volunteer coaches and the project management team have already reached out to

various organizations, however, if there are organizations in need of assistance, the team can be

contacted via email at info.sxmdoet@gmail.com or phone: +1 (721) 581 6831. Interested

volunteers can sign up to registered community projects via the website: www.sxmdoet.com at

the end of January 2024.