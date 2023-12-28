Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba receive BSN and login digital government



The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of State Secretary Van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations and

Digitalisation), has endorsed the bill to introduce the Citizen Service Number (BSN) and digital

government login tools in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.

The aim of the law is to strengthen the digital government and society in the Caribbean Netherlands.

State Secretary Van Huffelen: “Having a unique and personal number, such as the Citizen Service

Number, is going to make life easier on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba”.

The bill regulates that the nearly 29,000 residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba who are

registered in the Population Registry of the Islands (PIVA) are given a BSN. With the BSN, residents

will have a unique personal number with which they can identify themselves to government

organisations.

The bill makes it legally possible for residents and entrepreneurs to gain access to the digital

government login tools in the Netherlands, e.g., DigiD and eHerkenning (English: eRecognition) With

these, residents and entrepreneurs can demonstrate online who they are to arrange matters with

the government. The bill thus lays an important foundation to gradually offer government services in

Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba increasingly digitally and to make them more accessible.

This bill was developed in good cooperation with the governments of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and

Saba. From the 19 th to the 31 st of July, citizens could react to the bill via an internet consultation. The

bill is now submitted to the Council of State for its advice. The aim is to present the bill to the House

of Representatives mid-2024.