Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister of Education Samuel says Pre-Academic Year for SintMaarten is not Mandatory

14 hours ago
Pearl FM


 
The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (MECYS) Hon. Rodolphe Samuel, on
Wednesday said the introduction of a pre-academic year is a part of a new education programme within the Kingdom of the Netherlands under a Strategic Education Alliance (SEA), however,
Minister Samuel added that the pre-academic year is not mandatory for Sint Maarten.
“In fact, in the case of Sint Maarten, the University of St. Martin (USM) is not ready as yet with a pre-academic year,” Minister Samuel said.
Minister Samuel also would like to address fake news circulating via social media. One item has that Sint Maarten students no longer can study in the Netherlands after completing certain programs on the island.

“This is fake news. As Minister of Education, I urge you to carefully look at the authenticity of what you read or hear before forwarding or circulating that type of information via social media.”

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS says wear lighted colored clothing and use mosquitorepellent to stop mosquito’s from biting

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Historic tour of German cruise ship’s medical facilities bySt. Maarten Medical Professionals

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Busy 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes to an End. WeMust be Thankful says Richardson

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Emergency Partial Road Closure Sunday Morning: Final Phase of Boulder Removal Operation

14 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

CPS says wear lighted colored clothing and use mosquitorepellent to stop mosquito’s from biting

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister of Education Samuel says Pre-Academic Year for SintMaarten is not Mandatory

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Historic tour of German cruise ship’s medical facilities bySt. Maarten Medical Professionals

14 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Busy 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes to an End. WeMust be Thankful says Richardson

14 hours ago
Pearl FM