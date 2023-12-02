Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Emergency Partial Road Closure Sunday Morning: Final Phase of Boulder Removal Operation

14 hours ago
The Ministry of VROMI, in collaboration with the Fire Department, provides a follow-up announcement regarding the ongoing boulders removal operation on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, Point Blanche, across the Port of Sint Maarten. Regrettably, despite our best efforts, one boulder remains, necessitating the final phase of operations.
Key Details:
Date and Time: The final phase of the boulder’s removal operation is scheduled for, Sunday December
3 rd , 2023, from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.
Location: The operation will take place on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard, Point Blanche, across the Port
of Sint Maarten, causing a partial road closure during the specified timeframe.
Reason for Operation: The remaining boulder requires special attention to ensure a safe and controlled
removal. This operation is essential for the overall safety of the community.
Cautionary Note to Drivers: We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution and consider planning trips
accordingly. Temporary traffic management measures with KPSM will be in place to guide drivers safely
through the area.
Emergency Access: Emergency vehicles will have continued access to Point Blanche through the port
during the operation.
We understand that this operation may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely apologize for any
disruption caused. The cooperation and understanding of the community are highly appreciated.
We want to extend our sincere gratitude to the Port of Sint Maarten’s Management for their invaluable
cooperation in facilitating the smooth execution of this essential operation.
Our dedicated team is committed to swiftly completing this operation. All necessary precautions will be
taken to ensure the safety of both residents and our operational team.
For further information or inquiries, please contact Infrastructure Department at VROMI
InfrastructureSectionProjectCoordination@sintmaartengov.org.

