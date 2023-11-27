Jemila Holaman represented St. Maarten at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at the

42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Paris, France. The forum, which

was held from November 13 to 15, 2023, saw the participation of over 150 young

people from around the world.

This year, the UNESCO Youth Forum focused on the social impacts of climate change

and the need to achieve an equitable climate transition. The participants were given the

opportunity to bring forward concrete recommendations and actions to address this

issue.

Ms. Holaman, who is a PhD (Medicine) student with a bachelor’s and master’s degree

in biomedical science, has a wealth of experience in academic research across several

disciplines and in devising and validating conceivable interventions and solutions. She

has been recognized for her accomplishments and was awarded the Faculty of Health,

Education and Life Science, School of Health Sciences Student of Excellence (2020).

Coming from a scientific, research-focused background, she used her knowledge about

the impact on human behaviours on the climate to contribute to the discussions at the

youth forum. In addition, Ms. Holaman was invited to participate in a panel on the ethics

of neurotechnology, where she gave her opinion on why a global standard-setting

framework on the ethics of neurotechnology is needed today. She also discussed how

the young generation is affected by the rapid advancements in neurotechnology and the

role their unique perspective and input could play. Also she was given the opportunity

to advise policy makers on the rapid evolutions in the field of neurotechnology and the

ethical governance of these technologies.

“The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO congratulates Ms. Jemila

Holaman on her exemplary performance at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum. Your

contribution to dialogues on the social impact of climate change and the need for an

equitable climate transition dialogue was well received, and your opinions provided

during the panel discussions was valuable. You represented the island, and we look

forward to you sharing what you learnt,” stated Marcellia Henry, Secretary General-

UNESCO.