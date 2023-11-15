St. Maarten Tourism Bureau attends Caribbean ConnEX and SITV in Canada



The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) attended two shows in Canada recently, which are Caribbean ConnEX in Toronto, and Salon International Tourisme Voyages (SITV) in Montréal. St.Maarten’s participation was enriched with representatives from St. Maarten Sonesta properties, Divi

Little Bay Beach Resort, and Artemia/Caribbean Concierge.

Caribbean ConnEX, which took place on November 1 st , main objective is to connect Caribbean tourist

boards and hotel groups together with Canadian meeting and incentive planners to promote travel to

the Caribbean. The St. Maarten delegation met with Canadian planners during one-on-one scheduled

appointments to discuss opportunities and potential partnerships after showcasing the destination. The

Caribbean is one of the prime regions for meetings and incentive planners, and the St. Maarten Tourism

Bureau is exploring this opportunity to further expand on this niche market. The St. Maarten delegation

then attended SITV, which took place on November 3 to November 5. SITV is a popular and large

consumer travel show in Canada that attracts prospective travelers who are preparing for their trips and

seeking to discover new destinations. At SITV, a large percentage of the attendees that visited the St.

Maarten booth were consumers that were either shopping around for the upcoming winter getaway or

already booked their flights and accommodations, and are seeking tips on what to do while on the

island.

STB representatives also met with Air Transat and Arajet airline delegates to discuss scheduled flight

service to St. Maarten and the opportunity to extend flight schedule, as well as marketing partnership

initiates. Arajet recently announced new service that connects Toronto to St. Maarten via Dominican

Republic, which started on October 24, and the new Montreal service which commenced on November

7 th . This is exciting news for the destination, as it is an inbound and outbound service, offering

additional flight connectivity for travelers.

At both shows, the Canadians expressed their continued interest in St. Maarten. The stayover arrivals of

Canadian visitors highlight growth potential for the destination whereby 2023 stayover arrivals are on

track to surpass 2022 stayover arrivals. The Canadian market remains an important source market and

the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau aims to continuously promote the destination in Canada to create top

of mind awareness amongst potential travelers, stimulating travel to the island all year round.