Central Voting Bureau Hosting Election Briefing Sessions

The Government of Sint Maarten, in close collaboration with the Central Voting Bureau, wishes to update Party Representatives and Deputy Representatives of invitation to participate in two critical briefing sessions designed to streamline the process leading up to and on Postulation Day, scheduled for November 22, 2023.

Initial Briefing Session on Postulation Day Procedures was held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

During this session there were clarifications of the requirements and procedures for Postulation Day.

Members of the Voting Bureau and the Civil Registry officials were available to provide

comprehensive guidance and address any questions from the parties.

There will be a Public Order Briefing Session scheduled for the tentative date of Monday, November

13 at 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM. It will be held in Conference Room 1 & 2, on the Ground Floor of the

Government Administration Building. This subsequent meeting will involve discussions with the

Chief of Police and the Central Voting Bureau to cover all aspects of public order and safety.

These sessions are pivotal for ensuring a seamless execution of the democratic process. We highly

encourage the attendance of all party representatives. The Central Voting Bureau looks forward to

your participation and a productive series of discussions.