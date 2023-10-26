National Employment Services Center hosts first National Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Event in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of St. Maarten (COCI)



The National Employment Services Center (NESC) is the only National Employment Agency under the Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services – Section Labor Market. It is important to know that the NESC is an execution agency within the Ministry of Public Health Social Development and Labor.

The vision of NESC is to provide a labor market ecosystem that empowers individuals and businesses to achieve their recruitment, employment and career development goals through enhanced services. To achieve this vision, the NESC aims facilitate an independent job portal platform, public – private partnerships, comprehensive employability

enhancement programs and projects, labor market information services and efficient access to immaterial and material assistance in collaboration with Social Services.

The NESC has created specific services to assist businesses and job seekers in the area of workforce development and employability enhancement.

In collaboration with COCI, the NESC will be hosting the first National Job Fair and Incubate & Innovate Expo. COCI, a non-profit legal entity established by law, aims to ensure that all businesses and legal entities on St. Maarten are

registered in its commercial register. According to the COCI President, “apart from the registration of businesses, COCI also has the critical function of ensuring the growth and development of our business sector and by extension the overall economy of St. Maarten; all within a safe and secure business environment. Therefore, such collaboration

with the NESC in hosting this event, illustrates the commitment of COCI in ensuring efficient capacity to the business sector through employment and the overall growth of country St. Maarten through increased employment

opportunities”.

The National Job Fair on November 16 th , aims to connect businesses with potential job seekers in the form of speed dating and on the spot interview sessions. The NESC team will be promoting employment for recent graduates of

the secondary learning institutes here on Sint Maarten during the job fair, as this target group continues to find it difficult to source and secure suitable employment opportunities.

In addition to the Job Fair, the NESC will also host an Incubate and Innovate Expo on November 15 th . Local small to medium size enterprises will have the opportunity to present their business model, interact with attendees, and provide insight on owning and managing businesses. Prominent speakers will also provide general information to attendees on

developing business plans and other areas of importance in owning and operating a business.

Leading up to the job fair, the team will host an engagement seminar for internal and external partners, to provide more information on the NESC and to afford attendees the opportunity to provide key recommendations to enhance

the strategic approach of this dynamic team.

To ensure that job seekers are ready the Employment Officers host an interview and presentation session leading up to the National Job Fair on November 9 th , from 5pm to 7pm.

In the spirit of collaboration, the NESC is also working with the Sint Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association to provide multiple opportunities for job seekers to secure employment, through their SMILE Program.

SHTA will be hosting their Jobs Program on October 28 th , preregistration is required to attend via www.smilesintmaarten.com.

For more information on the National Job Fair and Innovate & Incubate Expo scan the QR-code, visit our Facebook page or contact us via email for more information on any of the upcoming events.