Citizens show up to learn how to SEN money

22 hours ago
Pearl FM

The Ministry of Finance hosted an onboarding session to a room full of citizens interested in being part of the first to try out SEN, by CX Pay, the new e-wallet app. The event was open to the public as well as civil servants, 85 of which showed up to learn more about the app’s features, functions, and capabilities.
The name SEN is a play of the colloquial Sint Maarten use of the word “send,” as in the app will be used to send money, from one use to another among other features. SEN, by CX Pay, was originally announced at the Islandpreneur Live 2023 event. As what the Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion called, “a hybrid between Cash App and Venmo.”
SEN represents an innovation that has been long requested by the citizens of Sint Maarten looking for an easier way to send and receive money virtually. The app bridges the gap between traditional banking systems and the unbanked or underbanked population.
The SEN App, by CX Pay, is currently in its beta testing phases, and will be available for the public following monitored trials. For more information, email sen@sintmaartengov.org.

