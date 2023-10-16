Levenstone Takes Center Stage as Integral Part of Immigration



Sint Maarten’s Law Enforcement and Border Control gained an asset with the appointment of Mr. Jocelyn R. Levenstone as the new Head of Immigration. With a remarkable career spanning nearly 35 years in Law Enforcement,

Coastguard operations, safety, and security management, Mr. Levenstone’s diverse and extensive background positions him to lead the Immigration department into a new era of efficiency and effectiveness.

Levenstone’s journey began as a dedicated Police Officer at KPNA, where he served for eight years, specializing in law enforcement, crime prevention, investigation, public safety, and as a key member of the Arrest Team.

Following this, Levenstone devoted fifteen years to the Dutch Caribbean Coastguard, where he amassed invaluable knowledge in Maritime Law, security, border control, search and rescue operations, and inter-agency collaboration. His experiences in this role honed his skills in addressing maritime immigration challenges and maritime border

enforcement.

Having served as the Manager of Safety and Security at Port Sint Maarten for nearly seven years, Mr. Levenstone played a pivotal role in overseeing critical aspects of border control. He was responsible for managing access points, implementing rigorous security protocols, and ensuring strict compliance with international safety standards

related to national security.

In his previous role as the Head of Coastguard Substation on Sint Maarten for five years, Mr. Levenstone exhibited exceptional leadership skills, demonstrating his ability to effectively manage teams, coordinate complex operations, and make sound decisions even in high-pressure environments.

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, expressed her gratitude to Mr. Levenstone for his years of dedicated service in law enforcement and safety management to the country. She warmly welcomed him to the Justice Department, recognizing his exemplary contribution to national security.

Mr. Levenstone’s extensive experience in law enforcement, coastguard operations, safety and security management, and demonstrated leadership abilities make him exceptionally well-qualified to assume the role of Head of Immigration. His in-depth understanding of border security challenges, prowess in interagency collaboration, and

track record in managing critical operations are poised to bring invaluable contributions to enhancing the integrity and efficiency of immigration processes in Sint Maarten.

Under Mr. Levenstone’s leadership, the Immigration department is set to benefit from his wealth of knowledge and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Sint Maarten.

Mr. Levenstone’s official duty as the Head of Immigration will commence on Monday, October 16, 2023.