CPS Thanks all Stakeholders Who Collaborated in Successful 2nd Annual Men’s Night Out – Prostate Cancer Awareness Event





The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), would like to express its gratitude to the organizations that collaborated, to the panelists that provided the information, the men that turned out, and to all other stakeholders who played a role in making the “Men’s Night

Out” prostate cancer awareness event that took place on September 16 a success.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month. This disease affects men 40+ with early symptoms and generally affects men 50+.

Kooyman, the Elektralyets Foundation, Positive Foundation, and CPS joined forces to promote and create awareness about prostate cancer where information was presented about early prevention, testing, symptoms, and self-care, with the aims of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

A big thank you goes out to panelists Dr. Perry Simmons (Physician), Jisk Goslinga (Sports Advisor), Naomi Korstanje

(Physiotherapist), Karen Eusebius (Dietician), and surprise guest performer Hilianthe Lynch.

CPS adds that the vendors also played a very important role at “Men’s Night Out” and they were: Octavia’s Beauty, Fayani Beauty Space, FLOW, Fun Miles, Frank Barbershop, ILTT, Good Food & Mojitos, and Fit Foods.

Cancer is a disease in which cells in the body grow out of control.

When cancer starts in the prostate, it is called prostate cancer.

Different people have different symptoms for prostate cancer.

Most men do not have symptoms at all. If you have any of the following symptoms, be sure to see your doctor right away:

Difficulty starting urination; Weak or interrupted flow of urine; Urinating often, especially at night; Trouble emptying the bladder completely; Pain or burning during urination; Blood in the urine or semen; Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn’t go away; and painful ejaculation.

Keep in mind that these symptoms may be caused by conditions other than prostate cancer.

Talk to your doctor about being screened for prostate cancer.