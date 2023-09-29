Causeway Bridge to be Closed for Maintenance Works





The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to inform maritime operators, owners, motorists, and the community that the Causeway Bridge will be closed to maritime and motorized traffic in early October.

On Tuesday, October 3 and Thursday, October 5, the Causeway Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The Causeway Bridge will be closed to maritime traffic from Tuesday, October 3 through Friday, October 6.

The closure is related to maintenance of mechanical parts of the Causeway Bridge.

SLAC apologizes to the maritime sector and motorists for any inconvenience caused.