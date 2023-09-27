Curaçao’s Social and Economic Council assumes leadership of regional network CESISALC



In a moment of significance for regional diplomacy and institutional cooperation, the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao has been entrusted with the presidency of the Network of Economic and Social Councils and Similar

Institutions of Latin America and the Caribbean (CESISALC). The appointment was announced at the conclusion of the Third Intercoonecta Program Meeting, an event co-sponsored by the Spanish Cooperation and the Economic and Social Council of Spain, held in Montevideo, Uruguay, on September 20, 2023. The biennial, rotating presidency will continue through September 20, 2025.

Before this pivotal appointment, the interim presidency was held by the Economic and Social Council of the Republic of Guatemala. Curaçao’s SER pledges to carry forward the established legacy of effective leadership and commitment.

The selection of Curaçao’s SER is not only an accolade for its accomplished track record but also an affirmation of its potential to contribute substantively to the region’s well-being and sustainable advancement—a responsibility the council undertakes with marked seriousness.

The installation ceremony included high-ranking representatives from economic and social councils across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Guatemala, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Peru, and the ESC of Rio Cuartos, Argentina.

Assuming its presidential role, Curaçao’s SER aims to actively engage additional national and subnational economic and social councils as participating members of CESISALC. This initiative seeks to invigorate the network’s diversity and foster inclusive discussions on matters crucial to the region.

Operational leadership will be centered in Willemstad, the capital city of Curaçao, marking a significant milestone for this Caribbean Island nation. Curaçao, a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, thus becomes one of the smallest states to hold a leadership position of this caliber in the sphere of regional dialogue and institutional cooperation.

The announcement arrives at a critical period for the broader Latin American and Caribbean region, confronting an array of socio-economic challenges. Curaçao’s SER presidency in CESISALC is anticipated to be a vital step in building consensus and shaping policies that will positively affect sustainable development and governance.



For more information, visit CESISALC’s official website: www.cesisalc.org.