Seven-year sentence for attempted murder & firearm possession



On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the Court of First Instance in Sint Maarten issued a seven-year prison sentence to G.A.G., who was found guilty of attempting murder and firearm possession. This sentence comes as a result of his involvement in a shooting incident that took place outside the Great Bay Supermarket on the evening of November 28, 2022.

G.A.G. had previously served time for a similar offense, and his sentence for this offence will commence immediately due to his pretrial detention.

The two individuals targeted by G.A.G. during the shooting incident on Little Bay Road had also fired shots in return. Their case is pending.

No one suffered injuries in the exchange of gunfire.