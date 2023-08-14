Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

NOAA Increase Atlantic Hurricane Season Prediction to Above Normal. Up to 21 named storms & 11 hurricanes

1 day ago
Pearl FM


 
The United States Climate Prediction Center which is part of the National Weather Service of the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has increased its forecast where there will be above normal hurricane activity due to record-warm sea surface temperatures.
NOAA is now forecasting 14-21 named storms, of which six to 11 could become hurricanes, and of those, two to five
could become major hurricanes with winds of 111 miles per hour or greater. This updated range includes the four
storms that have already formed this season (June 1 – November 30) and an unnamed storm that formed earlier
this year.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson is appealing to
all residents and businesses to be prepared as the country on August 15 enters the peak period of the Atlantic
hurricane season. The peak period of the season runs from August 15 to October 15.
The NOAA is also appealing to U.S. citizens along the Eastern and U.S. Gulf coasts as well as the residents of the
Caribbean, “…to prepare now for the continuing season.”
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) reported that El Nino conditions are currently being observed and there is a
greater than 95 per cent chance that El Nino will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter.
The CPC added that “El Nino usually results in atmospheric conditions that help to lessen tropical activity during the
Atlantic hurricane season.
“So far, those limiting conditions have been slow to develop and climate scientists are forecasting that the associated
impacts that tend to limit tropical cyclone activity may not be in place for much of the remaining hurricane season.”
NOAA urges everyone in vulnerable areas to have a well-thought-out hurricane plan and stay informed through
official channels as this season progresses.
The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to
prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website:

www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and
“Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

