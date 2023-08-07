SMMC announces adjustment to Pediatric Outpatient Clinic

CAY HILL: St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) would like to inform the public that as of Monday, August

14 th , 2023, all pediatric consultations will be by appointment only and will take place between 9:00 am –

1:30 pm from Monday through Friday. This means that patients can only be referred after an initial

consultation by their general practitioner (house doctor), which is in accordance with all other medical

specialties at SMMC.

When coming to their appointments, patients and their parents/guardians are kindly requested to have

valid identification and a referral letter from their general practitioner (house doctor). They are also

requested to bring any additional reports from other physicians relevant to the health complaint that

the patient is experiencing.

Appointments can be made from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm from Monday through Friday by calling +1 (721)

543-1111 or 910 extension 1300.

For more information about SMMC, visit www.smmc.sx.