1 st edition of social services directory published



The 1st edition of ‘Services Directory for Families with Children’ has been published in three languages. The printed booklet includes government, NPO, and church services that can be helpful for vulnerable families with children. The listed services target families’ basic needs, such as applying for social welfare, medical support, food assistance, clothing donations, emergency numbers, etc.

The initiative is part of the Child Resilience and Protection Program (CRPP), executed by UNICEF the Netherlands, in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, financed by the Government of The Netherlands, through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, as part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP). The directory aims to provide more

accessible English, Spanish and Haitian Creole information about the services available in Sint Maarten for vulnerable families with children.

“When a family is in need, it can be challenging to reach out for help. Providing accessible referrals and information on available services can provide a discreet way for families to know where to go in their time of need. We hope this resource is also helpful for institutions and the critical work they do to support families and their children,” explains Soraya Agard-Lake, the focal point of the CRPP for the Government of Sint Maarten.

The directories have been delivered to locations that assist vulnerable families regularly, including community help desks, the Court of Guardianship, Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten, Government social & labour services, the Police Department, Sint Maarten Medical Center, Mental Health Foundation, and non-profit organisations that work with families and children.

At the end of 2023, a 2 nd edition of the directory will be published: “Thank you to all who assisted in providing relevant information to assemble this directory. Please reach out if you provide services for vulnerable families and their children and would like to be included in the 2 nd edition of the directory,” says Laura Bijnsdorp, Communications Specialist for UNICEF the Netherlands.

Readers can email Ms. Bijnsdorp at lbijnsdorp@unicef.nl if they have questions regarding the directory, noticed incorrect information, or know of other services that should be listed in this directory.