VROMI Town Hall Meeting – Dutch Quarter Sewerage Upgrade Project



The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Development, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) announces a crucial Town Hall Meeting to inform and engage the residents of Dutch Quarter regarding the upcoming sewerage upgrade project. This important community event will take place on Monday, August 1st, 2023, at 7:00 PM, at the Dutch Quarter Community Center.

The Town Hall Meeting aims to provide residents with an overview of the Dutch Quarter Sewerage Upgrade Project, which includes the completion of the new Sewerage Pumping Station and the upgrading of the sewerage network in Lot 1. The project, in partnership with Windward Roads Infrastructure (WWR), will significantly enhance the sanitation infrastructure of Dutch Quarter and its surrounding areas.

The primary reason for the Town Hall Meeting is to ensure that residents are well-informed about the project’s timeline, scope, and potential impact on the community. VROMI representatives will be present to address any questions, concerns, or suggestions from the attendees, fostering an inclusive and transparent dialogue.

In collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten, the Dutch Quarter Sewerage Upgrade Project will see the remaining portion of the US $2 million fine imposed on WWR being utilized as restitution to complete the critical works. This unique approach aligns with VROMI’s commitment to prioritize community welfare and environmental well-being.

During the meeting, VROMI will unveil the project’s execution plan, including details on road closures during construction and how the potential disruptions will be managed. Moreover, the information session will serve as a platform to ensure that the Dutch Quarter residents are well-prepared for the upcoming works, making the process as smooth and efficient as possible.

The Dutch Quarter Sewerage Upgrade Project signifies a significant step towards sustainable development and environmental stewardship. VROMI is dedicated to fostering open communication and transparency throughout the project’s implementation, aligning with the principles of community engagement and collaboration.

VROMI looks forward to a productive and informative Town Hall Meeting, where residents’ participation and insights will contribute to the successful execution of the Dutch Quarter Sewerage Upgrade Project.