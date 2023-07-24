Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

4 arrested a firearm & drugs found

6 hours ago
Pearl FM


The St. Maarten Police Force is busy investigating, a case which took place on the A.TH. Illidge road in
the Dutch Quarter area on Monday July 24, 2023 around 04:50 a.m.
During the early morning hour, a routine control was conducted by a patrol of KPSM. A vehicle with 5
occupants was stopped. Attempting to control this vehicle with occupants, 1 male managed to escape
before the control could be carried out. The remaining 4 occupants were controlled, and a firearm and
a small amount of marijuana was discovered. The items found were confiscated.
All 4 suspects were arrested and shortly thereafter transported to the Police station in Philipsburg for
processing and further investigation.
This case is being investigated by the Detective department.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

16 years imprisonment for brutal stabbing

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of Justice Celebrates Justice Day 2023 with Grand Parade

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SZV emphasizes compliance and prevention of fraud

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Price indication of goods and services now being enforced as a measure of consumer protection”

6 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

16 years imprisonment for brutal stabbing

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of Justice Celebrates Justice Day 2023 with Grand Parade

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

SZV emphasizes compliance and prevention of fraud

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

“Price indication of goods and services now being enforced as a measure of consumer protection”

6 hours ago
Pearl FM