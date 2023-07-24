4 arrested a firearm & drugs found



The St. Maarten Police Force is busy investigating, a case which took place on the A.TH. Illidge road in

the Dutch Quarter area on Monday July 24, 2023 around 04:50 a.m.

During the early morning hour, a routine control was conducted by a patrol of KPSM. A vehicle with 5

occupants was stopped. Attempting to control this vehicle with occupants, 1 male managed to escape

before the control could be carried out. The remaining 4 occupants were controlled, and a firearm and

a small amount of marijuana was discovered. The items found were confiscated.

All 4 suspects were arrested and shortly thereafter transported to the Police station in Philipsburg for

processing and further investigation.

This case is being investigated by the Detective department.