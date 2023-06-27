Saba commemorates Emancipation Day this Saturday with special event



Saba is organizing its first Emancipation Day event this Saturday, July 1 at the start of the Slavery

Past Commemoration Year in the Dutch Kingdom and Suriname.

A mixed program has been put together with music, song, poems, cultural performances, speeches and

other contributions for the event that takes place at the Princess Juliana’s Sports Field, starting at

11:30am. The entire community is invited and encouraged to attend this momentous occasion.

At the event on July 1, people will be welcomed with traditional Djembe drumming by Budu Banton,

followed by the official opening and welcome by the Master of Ceremony Angus Martin, the singing of

the National Anthem by the Saba Children’s Choir and an opening prayer by Reverend Vernon Liburd.

The speech of King Willem-Alexander that he gave earlier that day at the Oosterpark in Amsterdam will

be replayed. Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and

Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen and Island Governor Jonathan Johnson will give an address. The

keynote speaker will be Vice Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission Dorbrene O’Marde

from Antigua.

Saba’s Leo Club will be remembering those who were enslaved, Jenee Matthew will read a poem by

Lysanne Charles, Saba Comprehensive School students Marielys Torres and Trevon Johnson will also

read a poem. There will be a cultural performance by students of the Sacred Heart School, a speech by

Dimetri Whitfield titled ‘Overcoming the Shadows of Slavery’, a performance by the Surinamese

community and a steelpan rendition ‘Swing low sweet chariot’ by Karel Sorton. After the official

program has ended, the public can take a look at the exhibition, enjoy local foods and natural drinks and

listen and dance to music by DJ Cane until 3:30pm. The dress code for the event is Caribbean cultural

and African dress or bright colors.

Give significance

The event coming Saturday is the first event of this size on Saba after the address by Dutch Prime

Minister Mark Rutte who on December 19 last year issued a formal apology for the role of the Dutch

State in the slavery past. “We want to give significance to this part of Saba’s history which has not

always been acknowledged,” said Vito Charles, who together with Elsa Peterson, Madelyn Johnson,

Vanessa Wilson and Dimetri Whitfield forms the organizing committee with the support of

Commissioner of Culture Heyliger.

Liberation through healing



The theme of the July 1 event on Saba is ‘Liberation through healing’. Elsa Peterson said this theme was

chosen to create more awareness of the process towards healing. “People tend to look at slavery as just

something of the past and not at the lingering effects of the slavery past to this day. To navigate through

those feelings, we need to start with conversation and awareness which can then open the path to

healing” Peterson said.

As part of that dialogue, Dorbrene O’Marde Vice Chair of Cwas invited as keynote speaker to help

navigate that discussion on Saba. “Healing starts with acknowledging that slavery was a crime against

humanity,” said Peterson, who announced that during the Slavery Past Commemoration Year more will

be done to educate the population on the slavery past and the history of Black people on Saba.

Dialogue

“It is important to acknowledge that there are many things that affect us now as a community are a

legacy of slavery. The Commemoration Day will provide the opportunity to have that dialogue, not to

shy away from it and to move forward,” said Vito Charles.

Slavery happened on Saba too, not only on other islands and in other countries, Peterson and Charles

pointed out. “There is this idea that slavery was not too bad on Saba. We have to challenge that idea

because it is not true. There are documented occasions where enslaved persons on Saba stood up,

escaped, fought and rebelled against authority and those stories are often not told,” said Charles. “The

dialogue also stirs the conversation with regard to the role of governments in the period after slavery

where Black people continued to be disadvantaged,” said Peterson. Charles and Peterson said they

looked forward to seeing everyone come out to the very special event this Saturday.