Minister Weerwind on Saba

1 day ago
Pearl FM


Dutch Minister for Legal Protection Franc Weerwind came to Saba on Wednesday, June 21, for a
one-day visit.
The Minister and his delegation arrived on Wednesday morning at the Juancho Yrausquin Airport where
they were welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. They proceeded to the Government
Administration Building in The Bottom for a meeting with Island Governor Johnson and Acting Island
Secretary Henk de Jong.
In the afternoon, the Minister had a meeting with participants of the Safety Network Saba to discuss the
work that the network does in the area of domestic violence and child abuse and the plans for youth
prevention.
Before going to the airport for his return flight to St. Maarten, Minister Weerwind visited the Harry L.
Johnson Museum in Windwardside where he was given a tour by Glenn Holm and Jennifer Johnson.

