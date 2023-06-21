MGDW host graduation in grand style — Top student in Public Education



The Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School (MGDW) hosted its School Leaving Ceremony 2023 on Wednesday morning on the school campus.

Under the theme, “Lift me up,” 32 students will leave primary education and embark on their journey in secondary education for the new school year 2023-2024.

Present at the ceremony was the Honorable Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran, Chief of staff of the Minister of ECYS Glenderlin Holiday, former student of MGDW Pilot Captain Aaron Leerdam, and other distinguished guest along with proud parents/guardians.

“We are extremely proud of our students as we continue to encourage them to reach their maximum God-given potential,” remarked Stuart Johnson School Manager of MGDW.

Johnson said in his address, “we have a collective responsibility to ensure we lift up our students if there is a moment of weakness. We must also lift up our students and recognize their achievements. In the end, we need them to take up their rightful positions in our country in the near future.”

“Today is just the start of the educational journey of our students, and we must do our utmost to support them at every step,” Johnson added.

Also addressing the graduates was Minister Doran, the keynote speaker Pilot Captain Aaron Leerdam and Ms. Holiday.

The top performing student in public education for the Foundation Based Exit Exams 2023 and the valedictorian was Chenoa Kuiper, who also made a special address. In addition, Kuiper received an award for her outstanding performance in Dutch Language.

Other special awards were given, such as the Mathematics Award received byKristina Singh, the English language award received by Kenza Libier and Clarra Cassamajor received the General Knowledge Award.

Johnson expressed his appreciation to all sponsors, especially Telem, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, Nilda Arduin, Dr. Anand Raghosing, and Robert Budike.