Police Seek Information Regarding Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten



The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking assistance from the public for any information

related to a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of June 16th, 2023, at approximately

11:00 pm in the area of Zorg and Rust in Dutch Quarter. KPSM is investigating the incident and is

seeking and trying to find out what exactly took place at the locating mentioned.

Police dispatch center received several calls reporting a young man who had been shot multiple times

and was lying on the ground. In response, several patrol units were immediately dispatched to the

location. However, upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had already been transported to the

Medical Center by a private vehicle, prior to the arrival of both police and ambulance personnel.

Detectives and forensics personnel were swiftly dispatched to both the scene of the shooting and the

hospital. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs, abdomen, and chest. Medical professionals

promptly performed surgery, but his condition remains extremely critical at this time. The motive

behind the shooting remains unknown, and the KPSM is diligently investigating all leads to uncover the

truth.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone with information regarding this shooting incident to

come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. We assure the public that all information

provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality

The Major Crimes Team continues to seek the cooperation and assistance of the public in this case.

Anyone with knowledge or information related to this incident is urged to contact the team via

telephone +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, you can provide information

anonymously through the tip line at 9300.