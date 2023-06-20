Police Seek Information Regarding Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter, Sint Maarten

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is seeking assistance from the public for any information
related to a shooting incident that occurred on the evening of June 16th, 2023, at approximately
11:00 pm in the area of Zorg and Rust in Dutch Quarter. KPSM is investigating the incident and is
seeking and trying to find out what exactly took place at the locating mentioned.
Police dispatch center received several calls reporting a young man who had been shot multiple times
and was lying on the ground. In response, several patrol units were immediately dispatched to the
location. However, upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had already been transported to the
Medical Center by a private vehicle, prior to the arrival of both police and ambulance personnel.
Detectives and forensics personnel were swiftly dispatched to both the scene of the shooting and the
hospital. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his legs, abdomen, and chest. Medical professionals
promptly performed surgery, but his condition remains extremely critical at this time. The motive
behind the shooting remains unknown, and the KPSM is diligently investigating all leads to uncover the
truth.
The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone with information regarding this shooting incident to
come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. We assure the public that all information
provided will be handled with the utmost confidentiality
The Major Crimes Team continues to seek the cooperation and assistance of the public in this case.
Anyone with knowledge or information related to this incident is urged to contact the team via
telephone +1 721 542 2222, ext. 208, 223, or 214. Alternatively, you can provide information
anonymously through the tip line at 9300.