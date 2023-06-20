Uncategorized

Mischa Prinsenberg new head of the RCN unit SZW

21 hours ago
Pearl FM


Mischa Prinsenberg starts as head of the RCN unit Social Affairs and Employment (SZW) on the 1 st of July 2023. She will help to further improve the social services offered by the unit, and will represent the needs of the
inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands in The Hague in this matter. This has been announced by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment.
The needs of inhabitants can only be represented if you enter into dialogue with them. That is why Mischa will spend a significant part of her time actively approaching and maintaining contacts with inhabitants and stakeholders. In addition, she will work with employees of the RCN unit SZW and local partners to make sure that a good level of service is provided and that existing and new SZW measures are implemented smoothly.
Mischa Prinsenberg: “I have lived in the Caribbean Netherlands for the past five years. During this time, in both a personal and professional capacity, I have been able to meet many different people and hear their stories; about how people have been successful, but certainly also about how they have had to live in poverty.
Having heard these stories first-hand, I am even more determined to convey people’s messages to politicians in The Hague, and to work together on safe and healthy working conditions and a better standard of living for everyone.”
Experience; local and in The Hague Mischa lived and worked on Bonaire from 2017 until June 2022. She worked for the
Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) as programme manager Employment Support and as project leader in the Social Domain. During this period, she set up Plenchi di Trabou and Sentro Akseso together with the ministries of Social Affairs and Employment (SZW), Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and Health, Welfare and Sports (VWS). From June 2021 to June 2022, she was the interim director at Sentro Akseso, and was responsible for the day-to-day management.
Since the 1 st of February 2023, she has been part of the onboarding programme at the ministry of Social Affairs and Employment in The Hague, to prepare for her new role. On the 1 st of July 2023, she will take over the reins from Eric Brakke, who has been head of the RCN unit SZW since July 2018.

