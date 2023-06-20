Accident on Brouwers Road Results in Injuries and Arrest



On June 16th, 2023, at approximately 10:30 pm, central Dispatch received several calls of an accident

that occurred on Brouwers Road between a blue Hyundai Santa Fe and a white Hyundai Accent. The

incident took place near the corner of Harold Jack, involving two vehicles traveling in opposite

directions.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the Traffic Department of the KPSM, the

driver of the Santa Fe was heading towards the Kruithoff roundabout on Brouwers Road.

Simultaneously, the driver of the white Accent was driving in the opposite heading towards the

roundabout by indigo Bay. However, while negotiating the curve near Harold Jack, the driver of the

Accent abruptly swerved to the left and colliding with the Santa Fe. The impact of the collision caused

the Santa Fe to subsequently collide with the roadside guardrail.

As a result of this accident, the driver of the Santa Fe sustained injuries to the lower body, while a

passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries to his back and lower body. Both individuals were later

administered first-Aid by personnel of the ambulance department.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the Accent was under the

influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Consequently, the driver was arrested on the scene

and transported to the Police station in Philipsburg. The investigation into the circumstances

surrounding the collision is still ongoing. The Traffic Department of the KPSM urges all motorists to

prioritize road safety and abstain from driving under the influence of alcohol or any other impairing

substances.