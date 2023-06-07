Reminder Hurricane Pass Application Process Concludes June 17



The application process for the annual Hurricane Passes for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season concludes on June 17, and therefore this serves as a reminder to submit all documentation by that date.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass and the Hurricane Pass. No passes will be issued to business

owners, only with some exemption categories as noted below.

The pass allows the bearer to access the public road to visit the place of business to assess possible damage to the

property. No company passes will be accepted during curfew hours. This can only take place during certain hours

that will be stipulated and announced by the Prime Minister in a curfew situation.

The Office of Disaster Management that falls under the Ministry of General Affairs is handling the application process

for the passes on behalf of the Prime Minister.

An application form can be requested by sending an email to: hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org Emails

should include the following: Name of business or organization; A short description of activities of the business

or the organization; Request for either disaster or hurricane pass.

When submitting the application, the following documents need to be attached:

copy business license fee paid (or receipt) for 2023 for

businesses.

businesses. proof of 2023 registration at the Chamber of

Commerce, for organizations.

Commerce, for organizations. copy valid Sint Maarten ID-card of applicant.

Nafl. 50,- in leges stamps per application (to be

obtained at the Receiver’s Office or the Simpson Bay Public

Service Center), this is a non-refundable handling fee; a

copy of a digital payment transfer is accepted as well.

One (1) passport picture for new applicants, to be sent in JPEG-format to hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org with the name of the person clearly indicated.

in JPEG-format to hurricanepassrequest@sintmaartengov.org

with the name of the person clearly indicated.

The application form has to be completed and submitted to

the offices of the Fire Department & Disaster Management –

in print form, to the attention of the secretary located at

Jackal Road 5 (Office hours Monday-Friday 9.00AM to

4.00PM), Cay Hill, by June 17, 2023, with all necessary

documents attached.

Applicants will be informed by email or telephone when to pick up the pass at the aforementioned address.