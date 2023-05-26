Reps of Trust Fund Program Management Mission to Sint Maarten Meets with COM



Toyin Jagha, Program Manager of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund Program of the Caribbean Country Management Unit, accompanied by the Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), Claret Connor, and delegation members Staciann Cunningham and Carla Bridglal, met with the Council of Ministers (COM) on Thursday, May 25, 2023, as part of the Trust Fund Program Management Mission to Sint Maarten.

During the meeting with the COM, the Trust Fund Projects’ significant achievements were recognized, which includes the Enterprise Support Project (ESP), the Income Support and Training Project (ISTP), and the increased funding for both the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the Emergency Recovery Project (ERP-1).

The World Bank is also preparing to conclude the approval process for three additional significant projects for Sint Maarten. These pertain to wastewater, housing, and mental health.

Jagha stated that Sint Maarten is the first country to have a mental health project approved; formalization will take place by the end of the second quarter while the wastewat er project is expected towards the end of the year and housing for the first quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, the COM was informed of new communication areas and channels which will emphasize the benefits of the Trust Fund for Sint Maarten’s inhabitants and enterprises, as well as the experiences of project leaders throughout the process.

By the end of June 2023, the World Bank will officially open their office in Sint Maarten, which will facilitate decision making and communication between Government, and by extension the NRPB, and the World Bank, while also strengthening Sint Maarten’s position within the region as a hub.

Only Haiti, Guyana, and Jamaica have regional offices.

The mission, which started from May 15 concludes on May 26, 2023, includes meetings with numerous stakeholders and partners to develop and strengthen communication and networks.

Sint Maarten has the second largest portfolio after Haiti and is the first country to execute an agreement without being a member of the World Bank Group.

The COM Ministers thanked the Program Manager for the positive updates and looks forward to continuing strengthening collaboration with the World Bank in the best interest of Sint Maarten.