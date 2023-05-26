Reminder on Road Closures on Friday Afternoon in Connection with Border Treaty Signing Event

On Friday, May 26, 2023, a ceremony will take place at the Belle Plaine/Belvedere Border monument in the afternoon, and it will result in road closures.

The road closure will take place from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Vehicular traffic will be diverted as follows: Belvedere (Mc. Donald’s) Round-a-bout, Bishop Hill, Oyster Pond, Coralita,

to French Quarter.

The Ministry of General Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the population’s

understanding as the nation marks this historic event.