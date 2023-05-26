General information session on Bonaire about the Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands

The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is pleased to announce an information
session on the Spatial Development Programme for the Caribbean Netherlands. This
general information session will provide an opportunity to inform the community and
stakeholders about the Central Government’s spatial policy, paying particular attention to the
implications for spatial planning on Bonaire.
The information session consists of a general presentation on the Spatial Development
Programme Caribbean Netherlands, which will take place on the 1 st of June between 2 p.m.
and 3:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by an informal introductory session, during
which interested parties will be able to meet with programme representatives for further
questions and additional information. The introductory session will take place between 3:30
p.m. and 7 p.m. and can be attended at any time.
Residents, businesses, local interest groups, public officials and other interested parties are
welcome to participate in the presentation or to visit during the kick-off session. For more
information and registration for the general presentation at 2 p.m., please contact:
postbus.ropcn@minbzk.nl
About the Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands
The Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands (ROP CN) is a programme
that describes the policy objectives that have consequences for spatial planning on the
islands of Caribbean Netherlands. The programme thus creates important frameworks for
the spatial development plans on the islands. The programme focuses on various spatial
policy issues, such as population growth, sufficient housing, climate change, and the
preservation of cultural and natural values. The ROP CN provides an overview of
government policy and proposes measures to achieve sustainable spatial development. It
promotes structured consultation between the public entities and the Central Government
and contributes to an integrated policy structure on the islands.
Date: 1 st of June 2023
Location: Captain Don’s Habitat, Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 103, Bonaire
Program: 2:00 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.: General presentation Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands
3:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.: Informal walk-in session for questions and answers