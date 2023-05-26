General information session on Bonaire about the Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands



The Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations is pleased to announce an information

session on the Spatial Development Programme for the Caribbean Netherlands. This

general information session will provide an opportunity to inform the community and

stakeholders about the Central Government’s spatial policy, paying particular attention to the

implications for spatial planning on Bonaire.

The information session consists of a general presentation on the Spatial Development

Programme Caribbean Netherlands, which will take place on the 1 st of June between 2 p.m.

and 3:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by an informal introductory session, during

which interested parties will be able to meet with programme representatives for further

questions and additional information. The introductory session will take place between 3:30

p.m. and 7 p.m. and can be attended at any time.

Residents, businesses, local interest groups, public officials and other interested parties are

welcome to participate in the presentation or to visit during the kick-off session. For more

information and registration for the general presentation at 2 p.m., please contact:

postbus.ropcn@minbzk.nl

About the Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands

The Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands (ROP CN) is a programme

that describes the policy objectives that have consequences for spatial planning on the

islands of Caribbean Netherlands. The programme thus creates important frameworks for

the spatial development plans on the islands. The programme focuses on various spatial

policy issues, such as population growth, sufficient housing, climate change, and the

preservation of cultural and natural values. The ROP CN provides an overview of

government policy and proposes measures to achieve sustainable spatial development. It

promotes structured consultation between the public entities and the Central Government

and contributes to an integrated policy structure on the islands.

Date: 1 st of June 2023

Location: Captain Don’s Habitat, Kaya Gob. N. Debrot 103, Bonaire

Program: 2:00 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.: General presentation Spatial Development Programme Caribbean Netherlands

3:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.: Informal walk-in session for questions and answers