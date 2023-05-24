St. Maarten Police Successfully Captures Dangerous Dog; Owner Urged to Contact Authorities



The St. Maarten Police Force would like to inform the public that the dangerous dog, previously

reported as running loose in the Guana-Bay area, has been successfully apprehended. This action was

taken in response to recent reports of the dog attempting to attack pedestrians in the Hope-Estate area.

On the evening of May 22, 2023, a collaborative effort involving a group of dedicated police personnel,

alongside other non-governmental organizations, was undertaken to capture the brown and white

Pitbull mix that posed a threat to public safety. After an extensive search in the vicinity of the Hope

Estate, the operation concluded with the successful containment of the dog.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind the owner of this dog that it is crucial to come forward

and contact the St. Maarten Police Department to address this matter promptly. It is the responsibility

of the owner to ensure the proper control and management of their animals. Allowing a dangerous dog

to roam freely can lead to the commission of a criminal offense.

The St. Maarten Police Department reiterates its commitment to the safety and well-being of our

community. We urge the owner of the brown and white Pitbull mix to contact us as soon as possible to

facilitate the resolution of this situation.