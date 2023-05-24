Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Requirements Motor Vehicle Practical Driving Test

20 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Inspectorate of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEATT) hereby reminds all driving instructors and driving schools that the motor vehicle used during the practical driving test must be legally arranged in such a way that the Driving Examiner can at any time intervene sufficiently with the use of the steering
wheel, the brakes and clutch (where applicable).
These legal requirements are found in article 14, paragraphs 2 and 3 of the National Decree on the Organization of Driving Tests and guarantees the level of safety of the Driving Examiner, the candidate and other road users during the practical driving test.
To further enhance the overall road safety, all motor vehicles intended for driving tests must fully comply with the
abovementioned legal requirements as of December 1, 2023. No exemptions will be made.

