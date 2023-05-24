ODM: Be Prepared! Time to Check/Restock Your Disaster Supply Kit



The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science said early April in its extended range forecast is predicting 13 named storms of which six to become hurricanes and two to reach major hurricane strength (Saffir/Simpson category 3-4-5) with sustained winds of 111 miles per hour or greater.

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, appeals to all residents and businesses to plan ahead and let’s ‘Be

Prepared’ for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season which opens on Thursday, June 1 and runs through November 30.

ODM calls on residents to review the content of their Disaster Kit and to start restocking it with the essentials that

are necessary to ride out the hurricane season.

Every household’s Disaster Kit should be able to support members of the household for a minimum of seven days

after the hurricane has passed.

The Disaster Kit should contain non-perishable food, water and medicine (fill prescriptions before the storm); non-

electric can opener; first-aid kit; extra cash (ATM machines and credit cards won’t work if there is no electricity); a

battery powered radio and flashlights as well as extra batteries; make sure cell phones are all charged prior to the

arrival of the hurricane; fill up your car/truck with gas; check if your home and automobile insurance are up to date; put

ID cards, passports and driver’s license, insurance papers in a waterproof bag along with other important documents.

If you are a parent with an infant or young child (ren), you also need to have essential items as part of your disaster

supply kit: baby formula; diapers; bottles; powdered milk; medications; moist towels; and diaper rash ointment.

Your Disaster Kit must also include hand sanitizer, a soap bar or liquid soap; two cloth face coverings for each person;

disinfecting wipes, or general household cleaning supplies to disinfect surfaces.

Now is the time to trim back tree branches from your home; cut all dead or weak branches on any trees on your

property; clean-up your yard and put away items that could blow away during the passing of a hurricane; check your

roof and storm shutters to make sure they are secure, and the latter are working.

For those whose homes are not yet storm/hurricane ready, you should make alternative housing arrangements to stay

at family or friends.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by

visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

