Ministry of VROMI ALERT

FRONT STREET ROAD CLOSURES/TRENCH WORKS TO START

Tuesday (May 23rd)

From the beginning of Front Street up to Manzinilasteeg will be blocked.

Wednesday (May 24th) Kruthhoffsteeg will be blocked.

Traffic can be rerouted via Stille and Tamarindsteeg. Vehicles can enter from the Back Street in order to continue further along Front Street.

Thursday (May 25th) Stille and Manzinilasteeg will be blocked.

Vehicles can then make use of the aforementioned stegen to drive around.

Road closures will be from 8:00 pm until 3:00 am.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.