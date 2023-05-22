His Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly visits SZV

On Friday May 12, 2023, SZV welcomed his Excellency Governor Ajamu Baly to their offices for an introduction about the organization. The Executive Team had the honor to present and dialogue on a variety of topics that sparked many critical questions from the Governor. Present at the meeting were Mrs. Mieke Kalter – Director Cabinet Governor, SZV representatives Mr. Glen A. Carty – Director, Mrs. Parveen Boertje – Chief Transition Officer, Mr. Elton Felisie – Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Reginald WillemsbergChief Operations Officer. Ms. Charonne Holder – Manager Corporate Communications and representing the Supervisory Council of SZV, Mr. Wayne Johnson – Chair Supervisory Council and Mr. Perry Wilson – Council Member.

The presentation and dialogue topics included; a brief history of SZV, current status of financial affairs – challenges

& recommendations, pending legislative matters, highlights of SZV’s Beyond 3.0 strategy, Transition Program and

projections for digital public services, a preview of SZV’s New Office Building plan, background information about

SZV’s relationship with local and international health care providers and the role of SZV as it pertains to the

pending health care reforms.

In closing, the Governor expressed thanks for the time and information shared with him. The Executive Team and

Supervisory Council members were pleased with the outcome of the meeting and look forward to the possibility of

a future work visit of the Governor, possibly including a tour of the various departments, updated on the execution

of the Beyond 3.0 strategy and the progress of the new office building.