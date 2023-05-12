Fire at the Old Jubilee Library in Phillipsburg

On may 11 th 2023 at approximately 2:00 PM local time, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports

of a fire at the Jubilee Library located on Voges State. Several police patrols and fire engines were

dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the old Jubilee Library was indeed engulfed in flames, prompting

immediate action from the Fire department to prevent the flames from spreading further.

As a precautionary measure, a section of Voges Street and Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard was

temporarily closed to ensure public safety. Fire department personnel was successful in extinguishing

the blaze after a short while.

Currently, a joint investigation is underway, involving the forensic department of the police and fire

personnel, to determine the cause of the fire. This investigation is still ongoing