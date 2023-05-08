The Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure is hosting an information session on the new Building Code/National Building decree of Sint Maarten.

This session is intended for architects, engineers, contractors, and other professionals in the construction industry who would like to be informed of the latest building regulations and standards.

The new building code has recently undergone a tremendous update and revision. It is important for

professionals in the industry to be aware of these changes to ensure that they are designing and

constructing buildings that are safe, durable, and compliant with local regulations.

During this information session, the Ministry will provide an overview of the new building code,

including changes to building materials, construction methods, and safety requirements. Topics to be

discussed include practices for complying with the new regulations, as well as any potential challenges

that one may face when implementing them. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions

and engage in discussions with other professionals in their field.

Minister responsible for VROMI, the honourable Egbert J Doran, expressed his gratitude to the staff of

the ministry for their hard work in achieving this much-needed update. “How we build today determines

our resilience tomorrow. Having a solid building code with professionals that understand its importance

and how to properly implement it, is the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable infrastructure,”

said Minister Doran.

The information session will take place on Thursday, May 11th from 2 PM -5 PM and on Tuesday, May

16th from 2 PM -5 PM in ROOM 1 at the Government Building. Both sessions will provide the same

information. This means that you only have to attend one. We encourage persons to register for one of

these sessions as soon as possible. A maximum of two (2) representatives will be applied per firm.

The Ministry looks forward to working together to ensure that the buildings of Sint Maarten are safe,

durable, and compliant with the new Building Code regulations. In preparation for the information

session, we encourage persons to peruse the new Building Code including Elucidation and E-learning

videos, which can be downloaded from our website:

http://www.sintmaartengov.org/government/VROMI/Pages/Ministry-Policies-and-Reports.aspx

To register, please visit https://www.greenvelope.com/event/vromi-building-code-launch