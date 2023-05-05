SXMNBA 2 nd District Business Basketball Tournament to Kick Off on Sunday May 7 th 2023



The SXMNBA 2 nd District Business Basketball Tournament is set to kick off on Sunday May 7 th , at 5pm and excitement is building among basketball fans and business owners alike. This tournament promises to be bigger and better than ever before, with plenty of thrilling matchups, exciting competitions, and celebrity appearances.

The tournament will feature the defending champs Team Motorworld, with all teams competing for the

coveted cash prize. The games will take place at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium and fans can expect to

see some intense and competitive basketball action.

One of the highlights of the tournament will be the Hennessy All Star Break on Monday May 15 th , which

will include a slam dunk and 3-point contest. Fans will have the chance to see some of the best basketball skills on display, as players compete for the top prizes.

In addition , there will be a Celebrity All-Star game, Pure White vs XO, where fans can see some of their favorite stars take to the court. This is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, and a great opportunity to see some top-level basketball skills from some unexpected players.

Finally, the tournament will culminate in the finals on Tuesday May 16 th , where the top two teams will battle it out for the cash prize. This promises to be an unforgettable game, and one that basketball fans won’t want to miss.

The SXMNBA 2 nd District Business Basketball Tournament would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors. We would like to thank Intermar Shipping & Travel, Sentinel Accountants & Consultants, Hennessy, Caribbean Concrete, Motorworld, Caribtrans, Computech Technology Center, Caribbean Liquors & Tobacco, Princess Juliana International Airport, SXM Cigars, Belair Beach Hotel, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Color-Rite Copy Center, Your Vision Productions, Signtriple9, Jarekay Studios for their support and contributions to the tournament. We are grateful for their commitment to the community and their dedication to making this event a success.

We look forward to welcoming basketball fans from all over to the SXMNBA 2 nd District Business Basketball Tournament, Entrance is adults $3 kids $1, with food and drinks on sale. We can’t wait to see you there!

We will also have some female basketball action going on Saturday May 6 th 5pm-9pm & Sunday 10am-12pm at the LB Scott Sports Auditorium, With the Saba Her-ricanes, St Barth Pelican’s Girls, Diker EUX Stars, SXM Sports Mouvement