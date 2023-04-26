U.S. Consulate, the Ministry of Education and Stichting Studiefinanciering Curaçao (SSC) sign agreement to open Curacao’s first-ever EducationUSA advising center

U.S. Consul General Margy Bond, Minister Sithree van Heydoorn, and SSC Director Sidney “Bicho” Justiana signed an agreement to open Curacao’s first-ever EducationUSA Advising Center hosted at the SSC building in Otrobanda. The Center joins the U.S. Department of State’s network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories.

EducationUSA advising centers promote U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States. The free advising services offered to prospective international students provide resources and tools to help navigate the 5 steps to U.S. study: researching schools, identifying financial aid opportunities, completing applications, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure. There are more than 4,700 accredited higher education institutions in the United States, and Education USA advising centers can help students narrow their options, define their priorities, and plan their college careers.

Once opened, EducationUSA Curacao will join EducationUSA Aruba in offering students in the Dutch Caribbean unparalleled access to free information and advice to help them build a prosperous future. The U.S. Consulate is deeply committed to promoting the economic prosperity and wellbeing of the people on the islands of the Dutch Caribbean. Education and access to the tools and resources necessary to take part in today’s global economy is the key to change. The U.S. Consulate is honored to partner with the Ministry of Education and with SSC to open EducationUSA Curacao.