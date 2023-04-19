Victim in Critical but Stable Condition Following Stabbing at Festival Village



The police of Sint Maarten are currently investigating, a stabbing occurred at Festival Village at around 1:00 am

early morning of April 16th, 2023. The male victim, who received several stab wounds to his upper body, was

treated on the scene by medical personnel before being rushed to SMMC. He is currently in critical but stable

condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident, and the reason for the stabbing is still unknown. Police are asking

for the public’s help, particularly from those who were in the Festival Village area and witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information with about these stabbings should contact detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext.106, or 175,

the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie

Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx.

Further updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.