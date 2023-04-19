Police request public assistance to trace owners of impounded vehicles



The Police Force of Sint Maarten is seeking the public’s help in tracing the legal and rightful

owners of several vehicles that have been impounded and are currently being held at the

impound yard by the Government building and police station in Philipsburg. Despite multiple

attempts to contact the owners, the police have been unable to locate them.

These impounded vehicles were towed for various reasons, including being involved in

accidents, or involved in criminal activity

The police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the owners of these vehicles.

Anyone who may have information regarding the ownership of these vehicles is urged to

can contact the detective department at the number 54-22222 extension 175,176,177,106

or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.