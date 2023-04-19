Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police request public assistance to trace owners of impounded vehicles

6 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Police Force of Sint Maarten is seeking the public’s help in tracing the legal and rightful
owners of several vehicles that have been impounded and are currently being held at the
impound yard by the Government building and police station in Philipsburg. Despite multiple
attempts to contact the owners, the police have been unable to locate them.
These impounded vehicles were towed for various reasons, including being involved in
accidents, or involved in criminal activity
The police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the owners of these vehicles.
Anyone who may have information regarding the ownership of these vehicles is urged to
can contact the detective department at the number 54-22222 extension 175,176,177,106
or call the anonymous tip line at the number 9300 and leave your information.

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Minister Lambriex welcomes Inaugural Flight of La Compagnie to the ‘Friendly Island’

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

The Sint Maarten Police Force have recently noticed an increase in the circulation of false insurance documents, a situation we have been monitoring for some time now.

5 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Victim in Critical but Stable Condition Following Stabbing at Festival Village

6 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

BTP DONATES SUSTAINABLE CUPS TO KALABOOM, PROMOTING ECO-FRIENDLY CELEBRATIONS

6 hours ago
Pearl FM

