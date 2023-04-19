Inflation down on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba



In Q1 2023, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 4.5 percent more expensive than one

year previously. The inflation rate was still 8.1 percent in Q4 2022. The lower inflation in the past

two quarters is largely attributable to a subsidy on the fixed usage tariff for electricity that was

implemented as of 1 November 2022. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) on the

basis of the Caribbean Netherlands’ consumer price index.

On St Eustatius, prices were up by 8.0 percent year on year in Q1 2023. In Q4 2022, the inflation

rate stood at 9.1 percent. The subsidy on the fixed usage tariff for electricity had a dampening

effect on inflation here as well.

The inflation on Saba amounted to 7.0 percent in Q1 2023. This was still 9.7 percent in Q4 2022.

The downward effect was mainly caused by a drop in the variable usage tariff for electricity. In

addition, petrol became cheaper.

Inflation is the year-on-year change in the consumer price index; it was lower on all three islands

in the first quarter. The decline was strongest on Bonaire: from 8.1 percent in Q4 to 4.5 percent

in Q1. On St Eustatius and Saba, the decrease was less substantial.

This does not mean that prices in the first quarter of 2023 also fell compared to the fourth

quarter of 2022. Prices on Bonaire rose by 0.9 percent and on St Eustatius by 0.4 percent. Only

Saba recorded a very slight price decrease: -0.1 percent in Q1 2023 relative to Q4 2022.

Prices on Bonaire 0.9 percent up compared to the previous quarter

Relative to Q4 2022, prices on Bonaire rose by 0.9 percent in Q1 2023. This increase was mainly

due to higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Eggs stood out with a price increase of

26.5 percent compared to the previous quarter. Airline tickets also increased in price by 9.2

percent quarter on quarter. Furthermore, the waste collection charge rose as of 1 January 2023.

Electricity was cheaper in Q1 due to the aforementioned subsidy on the fixed usage tariff.

Furthermore, petrol and diesel decreased in price compared to the previous quarter, by 8.5 and

11.6 percent respectively.

0.4-percent price increase on St Eustatius relative to the previous quarter

On St Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in Q1 2023 relative to Q4 2022. Prices of

food and non-alcoholic beverages were up quarter on quarter, with the price of bread increasing

by 9.6 percent. Toiletries were 4.6 percent and other personal care products 8.4 percent more

expensive than in the previous quarter.

Electricity was cheaper due to the subsidy that took effect on 1 January on the island. As a result,

the electricity price fell by 7.7 percent relative to the fourth quarter.

Slight quarter-on-quarter price decrease on Saba: -0.1 percent

Saba recorded a slight price decrease in Q1 compared to the previous quarter. Petrol was 9.4

percent cheaper in the first quarter and the price of diesel fell by 8.0 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages and those of clothing and footwear rose by 1.9

percent quarter on quarter.