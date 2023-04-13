General Audit Chamber shares expertise for the global development of courseware in Oslo



The Director of Sint Maarten’s General Audit Chamber, Mr. Keith de Jong, was invited to participate in a prestigious product development meeting organized by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Development Initiative (IDI) in Oslo from March 27th to 31st. During this event, the Director showcased the Audit Chamber’s interactive environment, which served as the basis for the development of courseware designed to uphold the independence of Audit functions. To create the courseware, an array of global experts were invited to contribute their knowledge and insights. The courseware is expected to launch at the end of 2023.

The IDI, an autonomous organization established by the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), is dedicated to supporting the capacity building of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) worldwide. Its primary mission is to provide SAIs with comprehensive training, guidance, and technical assistance, ultimately enhancing their

effectiveness, efficiency, and impact in fostering good governance, transparency, and accountability.

The General Audit Chamber of Sint Maarten takes immense pride in being selected by the IDI as the foundation for courseware development. The General Audit Chamber believes that the interactive courseware will be a valuable resource for global audit institutions, supporting the integrity of audit functions and promoting ethical standards. The General Audit Chamber looks forward to the launch of the courseware and anticipates its contribution to strengthening the effectiveness of SAIs globally.

To learn more about the General Audit Chamber, click on the Interactive environment at www.arsxm.org.