Ministry of VROMI announces road closure of A.T. Illidge Road on Saturday



The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure

(Ministry of VROMI), hereby announces that on Saturday April 1st, the A. T. Illidge Road (Dutch Quarter), will be closed near Zorg en Rust Road from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The road closure is related to the maintenance of the sewage pump pit near Nazareth Road.

Those living in the immediate area should exercise caution when moving around during the stipulated date and time.

Motorists requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

Motorists coming from French Quarter and Belvedere will use the Bishop Road, Sucker Garden Road and/or Middle Region Road to get to their desired destination.

Motorists coming from Madam Estate to Dutch Quarter will use the Middle Region Road to get to their destination.

The Ministry of VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause.