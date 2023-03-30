Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Claudia Toet appointed as Director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland as of the 1 st of September

3 hours ago
Pearl FM


On the 15 th of June, 2023, Claudia Toet will start at the Belastingdienst in the European Netherlands and, after a training period in the European Netherlands, will formally take over the position as Director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland from the current director Anneke van den Breemer on the 1st of September,2023.
Claudia Toet: I look forward to working as Director of the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland on the important tasks of working on good, reliable, safe and timely services for the residents of the CN. The first impression I received is positive and professional and I look forward to continuing to use my knowledge and network in both the CN and in the European Netherlands, together with the employees and chain partners.
Since 2021 she has been deputy Government Commissioner (administrator) at the Public Entity of St. Eustatius. In this role, she supervises the implementation of the criteria under the Restoration Act of the Provisions . From 2020 to 2021, Toet was a coach and change manager at the Public Entity of St. Eustatius.
This appointment to an General Administrative Function position (in Dutch Algemene Bestuursdienst functie, ABD functie) has come about through the general procedure for positions within the General Administrative Service. The recruitment and selection was done by Bureau ABD and the Belastingdienst. As usual, the vacancy was widely announced so that everyone could apply.

Related Posts

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces road closure of A.T. Illidge Road on Saturday

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Fire department personnel visit Sister Borgia Primary School

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police will continue with control on scooter and motorcycle riders

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force call on public to allow officers to execute duties undisturbed at accidents and crime scenes

3 hours ago
Pearl FM

You Missed

Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Ministry of VROMI announces road closure of A.T. Illidge Road on Saturday

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Fire department personnel visit Sister Borgia Primary School

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police will continue with control on scooter and motorcycle riders

3 hours ago
Pearl FM
Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police Force call on public to allow officers to execute duties undisturbed at accidents and crime scenes

3 hours ago
Pearl FM