Reminder Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for Saturday





On Saturday, March 25, there will be another free breast exams, and health screenings program for 2023 for women aged 18 years and older.

Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars. Persons are requested to make an appointment by contacting: 721-545-2298 ext. 404 2357 or Emailing: breastscreeningproject@aucmed.edu

The screenings will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Building #33 Buncamper road from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

This initiative is being spearheaded by the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation and the Collection Prevention Services (CPS), Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

The breast exams will be performed by American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine board-certified physicians.

In addition to the breast exams, your height, weight, vision, blood sugar, blood pressure and total cholesterol will be checked.

The screenings are being conducted to help the St. Maarten population understand the risk factors associated with

breast abnormalities and breast cancers.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.

All first-time participants 18 years and above are welcome to participate in this breast screening activity.

Results of the project will be reported to the Ministry of Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) to help establish local policies and national guidelines for breast screening.