Quick review of the first few months

9 hours ago
Pearl FM


The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM conducted an analysis of incidents, reports, and
vehicular accidents that required intervention for the first months of 2023. KPSM also
compared the statistics gathered during the first 11 weeks of this year with that of the
previous year (2022).
Based on the findings, police have dealt with a higher volume of assistance requests,
incidents, and car accidents compared to the same period in 2022.
Here is an overview of accidents handled by police and of emergency 911 calls up to Week 11.

Activities/Item Week 11 Year 2023 Week 11 Year 2022

Emergency 911 Calls 1,606 1,490

Accidents in need of intervention

353 313

When it came to 911 call to Dispatch Center there were a total 1490 in 2022 compare to
1606 in 2023.
Summary of number of accidents was 313 in 2022 compared to 353 in 2023.
Road safety and conflict resolution are essential for ensuring the safety and well-being of
everyone on Sint Maarten.
Safety is everyone’s responsibility.
By following laws and regulations of country Sint Maarten, practicing conflict resolution, and
respecting the safety of others on the road, we can all work together to create a safer and
more harmonious experience for everyone.

