Seniors’ Rights Webinar hosted by USM on March 21 and 22 at 11.30 AM

More than 15.000 participants of human rights organizations, social organizations, academia and
governmental and intergovernmental organizations from all continents will meet in Buenos Aires to
reflect on the advances and challenges in the realization of human rights, the reduction of inequalities,
the promotion of equity and social inclusion. From Monday March 20 th till Thursday 24 th the III World
Forum on Human Rights will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The III World Forum on Human Rights
has as objective to look for alternatives for a more just and equal world for all people! The first world
forum on human rights was held in Brazil (2013) and the second in Morocco (2014). The forum is
organized by the UNESCO International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH-UNESCO
2023), the Human Rights Secretariat, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights and the Argentina
Presidency. The four-day forum consists of conferences, debates, special cultural and artistic activities
which will be held simultaneously in four venues in Buenos Aires the capital of Argentina. There will be
around a 1000 activities organized by almost 920 organizations and institutions divided among 26
different themes. To name a few areas: Environment and Sustainable Development, Discrimination,
Xenophobia and Racism, Education and human rights, Migration and Human Mobility, Women Gender
and Diversities, Labor and Human Rights, Older Persons and Human Rights.
USM will host Regional Webinar with two panels on Older Persons and Human Rights
During this III World Forum on Human Rights the Coordination of Civil society organizations of Latin
America and the Caribbean on Aging and Old Age (CORV) will organize two panels on Seniors’ Rights. To
facilitate the seniors of the Latin American and Caribbean region affiliated to the CORV network and the
seniors of the Anguilla, Saint Martin North and South organizations in particular, the University of Saint
Martin (USM) will host a regional webinar with translation in English on Tuesday March 21 and
Wednesday March 22, 2023 starting at 11.30 AM and ending at 4.00 PM. USM will facilitate this
webinar in close cooperation with the CORV network and the St Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform
(SMAPP). Last year the University of Saint Martin collaborated twice with the CORV network and the St
Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform (SMAPP) by hosting a one-day webinar on “The Protection of Human
Rights of Older Persons in Anguilla, Sint Maarten and Saint Martin” (Feb 26, 2022) and a two-day Latin
American and Caribbean regional webinar on “Eradication of Poverty and Realization of All Human
Rights of Seniors” (Sept 10 and 24, 2022). Everyone interested to participate in the webinar can register
online for free by clicking on: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UyhXEJt2S–0ZReMfVvUcA or by entering Zoom Webinar ID: 813 5136 5722 Passcode: 632105
III World Forum on Human Rights
USM WEBINAR ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND OLDER PERSONS
PROGRAM DAY 1
Tuesday March 21 from 11.30 am – 16.00 pm
“Poverty And Older Persons In Latin America And The Caribbean From Human Rights Perspective”
11.30 – 12.00 Entry of online participants and panelists
WELCOME TO CORV_USM WEBINAR
12.00 – 12.10 CORV coordinator lic. Lucio Diaz Dumenez (Chile)
12.10 – 12.20 UNESCO St Martin SG Marcelia Henry MEd (St Martin)
12.20 – 12.30 USM president Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez / USM dean Wycliff Smith MEd
12.30 – 12.40 SMAPP co-coordinator Claire Elshot BEd (San Martin)
12.40 – 12.55 Embajador CORV drs Raymond Jessurun (San Martin)
12.55 – 13.00 coordinator CORV ARG Jorge Plano (Argentina) at the World Forum in Buenos Aires
CORV 2022 REGIONAL MEETING OUTCOME ON SENIORS’ RIGHTS
13.00 – 13.30 Informe Luz CORV 2022 lic. Alejandro Reyes (Chile)
13.30 – 13.45 Declaracion politica 2022 lic. Sonia Andrade (Ecuador)
BREAK
13.45 – 14.00 connecting with Buenos Aires for CORV Panel 1
PANEL 1 “Poverty and older persons in Latin America and the Caribbean in human rights perspective”
14.0 – 15.30 Panelists will be: Sonia Andrade Tafur (Ecuador), Rosely Lorenzato Reis (Brazil), Raymond
Jessurun (St Martin), Alejandro Reyes Cordova (Chile)
CONCLUDING REMARKS DAY 1
15.30 – 16.00 Afterthoughts
III World Forum on Human Rights
USM WEBINAR ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND OLDER PERSONS
PROGRAM DAY 2
Wednesday March 22 from 11.30 am – 16.00 pm
“Political Leadership Of Older Persons From A Human Rights Perspective”
11.30 – 12.00 Entry of Participants
PANEL 2
12.00 – 13.30 Political leadership of seniors from human rights perspective
Panelists in session 2 will be: Jorge Plano (Argentina), Emilio Espin Amprimo (El Salvador), Lucio Diaz
Dumenez (Chile), Xiomara Floydel Ponce (Honduras), Stella Sanchez Mendoza (Uruguay)
BREAK 13.30 – 13.45
DISCUSSION
13.45 – 14.45 Discussing (part 1)
BREAK 14.45 – 15.00
15.00 -15.30 Discussing (part 2)
CLOSING
15.30 – 15.35 CORV coordinator Lic Lucio Diaz
15.35- 15.40 UNESCO St Martin SG Marcelia Henry MEd
15.40 – 15.45 USM president Antonio Carmona Baez
15.45 – 15.50 SMAPP co-coordinator Claire Elshot
15.50 – 16.00 Embajador CORV drs Raymond Jessurun
The following link provides more information about this UNESCO sponsored human
rights forum
https://fmdh23.org/world-forum-on-human-rights-2023/