Seniors’ Rights Webinar hosted by USM on March 21 and 22 at 11.30 AM



More than 15.000 participants of human rights organizations, social organizations, academia and

governmental and intergovernmental organizations from all continents will meet in Buenos Aires to

reflect on the advances and challenges in the realization of human rights, the reduction of inequalities,

the promotion of equity and social inclusion. From Monday March 20 th till Thursday 24 th the III World

Forum on Human Rights will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The III World Forum on Human Rights

has as objective to look for alternatives for a more just and equal world for all people! The first world

forum on human rights was held in Brazil (2013) and the second in Morocco (2014). The forum is

organized by the UNESCO International Center for the Promotion of Human Rights (CIPDH-UNESCO

2023), the Human Rights Secretariat, the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights and the Argentina

Presidency. The four-day forum consists of conferences, debates, special cultural and artistic activities

which will be held simultaneously in four venues in Buenos Aires the capital of Argentina. There will be

around a 1000 activities organized by almost 920 organizations and institutions divided among 26

different themes. To name a few areas: Environment and Sustainable Development, Discrimination,

Xenophobia and Racism, Education and human rights, Migration and Human Mobility, Women Gender

and Diversities, Labor and Human Rights, Older Persons and Human Rights.

USM will host Regional Webinar with two panels on Older Persons and Human Rights

During this III World Forum on Human Rights the Coordination of Civil society organizations of Latin

America and the Caribbean on Aging and Old Age (CORV) will organize two panels on Seniors’ Rights. To

facilitate the seniors of the Latin American and Caribbean region affiliated to the CORV network and the

seniors of the Anguilla, Saint Martin North and South organizations in particular, the University of Saint

Martin (USM) will host a regional webinar with translation in English on Tuesday March 21 and

Wednesday March 22, 2023 starting at 11.30 AM and ending at 4.00 PM. USM will facilitate this

webinar in close cooperation with the CORV network and the St Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform

(SMAPP). Last year the University of Saint Martin collaborated twice with the CORV network and the St

Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform (SMAPP) by hosting a one-day webinar on “The Protection of Human

Rights of Older Persons in Anguilla, Sint Maarten and Saint Martin” (Feb 26, 2022) and a two-day Latin

American and Caribbean regional webinar on “Eradication of Poverty and Realization of All Human

Rights of Seniors” (Sept 10 and 24, 2022). Everyone interested to participate in the webinar can register

online for free by clicking on: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UyhXEJt2S–0ZReMfVvUcA or by entering Zoom Webinar ID: 813 5136 5722 Passcode: 632105

III World Forum on Human Rights

USM WEBINAR ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND OLDER PERSONS

PROGRAM DAY 1

Tuesday March 21 from 11.30 am – 16.00 pm

“Poverty And Older Persons In Latin America And The Caribbean From Human Rights Perspective”

11.30 – 12.00 Entry of online participants and panelists

WELCOME TO CORV_USM WEBINAR

12.00 – 12.10 CORV coordinator lic. Lucio Diaz Dumenez (Chile)

12.10 – 12.20 UNESCO St Martin SG Marcelia Henry MEd (St Martin)

12.20 – 12.30 USM president Dr. Antonio Carmona Baez / USM dean Wycliff Smith MEd

12.30 – 12.40 SMAPP co-coordinator Claire Elshot BEd (San Martin)

12.40 – 12.55 Embajador CORV drs Raymond Jessurun (San Martin)

12.55 – 13.00 coordinator CORV ARG Jorge Plano (Argentina) at the World Forum in Buenos Aires

CORV 2022 REGIONAL MEETING OUTCOME ON SENIORS’ RIGHTS

13.00 – 13.30 Informe Luz CORV 2022 lic. Alejandro Reyes (Chile)

13.30 – 13.45 Declaracion politica 2022 lic. Sonia Andrade (Ecuador)

BREAK

13.45 – 14.00 connecting with Buenos Aires for CORV Panel 1

PANEL 1 “Poverty and older persons in Latin America and the Caribbean in human rights perspective”

14.0 – 15.30 Panelists will be: Sonia Andrade Tafur (Ecuador), Rosely Lorenzato Reis (Brazil), Raymond

Jessurun (St Martin), Alejandro Reyes Cordova (Chile)

CONCLUDING REMARKS DAY 1

15.30 – 16.00 Afterthoughts

III World Forum on Human Rights

USM WEBINAR ON HUMAN RIGHTS AND OLDER PERSONS

PROGRAM DAY 2

Wednesday March 22 from 11.30 am – 16.00 pm

“Political Leadership Of Older Persons From A Human Rights Perspective”

11.30 – 12.00 Entry of Participants

PANEL 2

12.00 – 13.30 Political leadership of seniors from human rights perspective

Panelists in session 2 will be: Jorge Plano (Argentina), Emilio Espin Amprimo (El Salvador), Lucio Diaz

Dumenez (Chile), Xiomara Floydel Ponce (Honduras), Stella Sanchez Mendoza (Uruguay)

BREAK 13.30 – 13.45

DISCUSSION

13.45 – 14.45 Discussing (part 1)

BREAK 14.45 – 15.00

15.00 -15.30 Discussing (part 2)

CLOSING

15.30 – 15.35 CORV coordinator Lic Lucio Diaz

15.35- 15.40 UNESCO St Martin SG Marcelia Henry MEd

15.40 – 15.45 USM president Antonio Carmona Baez

15.45 – 15.50 SMAPP co-coordinator Claire Elshot

15.50 – 16.00 Embajador CORV drs Raymond Jessurun

The following link provides more information about this UNESCO sponsored human

rights forum

https://fmdh23.org/world-forum-on-human-rights-2023/