The Netherlands and Aruba are organizing a climate conference on Aruba

Small islands, like those in the Caribbean Netherlands, are particularly vulnerable to climate change and are already experiencing its negative effects.

The Netherlands and Aruba want to encourage cooperation on climate action between small islands world-wide. From the 10th to the 12th of May they will be organizing the first Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference (CCEC) on Aruba.

The Netherlands and Aruba want to make the islands in the Caribbean a model for tackling climate action in small island states. Upon invitation of the Prime Minister of Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes, and the Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Rob Jetten, representatives from countries and organizations will meet on Aruba. It regards representatives coming from islands in the Caribbean region itself, but also from relevant parties elsewhere, such as island states in the Pacific Ocean, UN organizations, knowledge and financial institutions.

The first day of the conference will be devoted to the climate and energy transition within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Caribbean islands in the Kingdom will discuss what kind of corporation is needed in order to achieve the climate goals laid down in the Paris Agreement. Day two of the conference will have an international focus, during which a broad panel of countries and organizations will discuss the climate action that is needed for islands worldwide. On the third day the participants will visit energy-related projects on Aruba and they will meet young people to discuss

the climate and energy transition on the island.

During the climate summit in Sharm-el-Sheikh (COP27) the Netherlands committed to accelerating the climate and energy transition on small island states like those in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. To this end the Netherlands is participating in initiatives such as the Local2030 Islands Network and the SIDS Lighthouse Initiative.

The government wants the Caribbean Climate & Energy Conference on Aruba to be a continuation of this work.