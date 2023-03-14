Featured Islands' News Top Headlines

Police actions continue.

16 hours ago
Pearl FM


The special operations team of KPSM are conducting more safety controls in anticipation of the coming carnival season.
Throughout these coordinated actions that focused on technical aspects of vehicles, violations of drugs, firearms and weapons laws, a number of vehicles and persons were stopped and controlled.
During the past week, the team pulled over 137 vehicles in total while also stopping and controlling 36 individuals in connection with narcotics. A total of 56 drivers were pulled over for driving with dark windows.
The team also carried out controls in the surroundings of schools and supermarkets throughout the island.
Actions of this kind are being held daily related to the general safety and security of the island of Sint Maarten. Motorists are requested to have their vehicle document with them.

