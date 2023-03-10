SMMC to host virtual session on World Kidney Day

St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) will be hosting a virtual session on Thursday, March 9 th at

7:00 pm on its Facebook page ((www.facebook.com/stmaartenmedicalcenter) in observance of World

Kidney Day. World Kidney Day aims to raise awareness and encourage the prevention of kidney disease.

SMMC’s Nephrologist, Dr. Gabe van Essen, and Assistant Supervisor of the Dialysis Department and

Transatlantic Kidney Transplant Program coordinator, Nurse Georgina Mingau, will facilitate the session

during which viewers will have the opportunity to post any questions related to kidneys, kidney health,

dialysis, kidney transplants, and prevention.

10.4% of males and 11.8% of females worldwide have chronic kidney disease. In the U.S., 1 in 7 adults

have chronic kidney disease and people of color are at greater risk due to socioeconomic and lifestyle

factors such as diet and over the years, SMMC has seen an increase in the number of patients

experiencing kidney failure. At present, SMMC provides dialysis to approximately 90 patients per week

and once a patient is on dialysis, they are on dialysis for the rest of their life or until they receive a

successful kidney transplant. Kidney disease is mostly preventable and SMMC aims to educate and

empower the community to make better choices and the necessary lifestyle changes to live longer

healthier lives.

SMMC encourages the community to attend the informational session to learn more about kidney

health and how to treat and prevent kidney disease.